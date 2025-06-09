El Nino may hit sugarcane hardest

Sugarcane farmers should brace for the worst, as the crop could be hardest hit by El Niño conditions in Fiji.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says changing weather patterns and water availability could affect productivity, particularly in commercially grown crops.

Forecast models from indicate a 97% chance that El Niño will persist into early spring 2027

Tunabuna says sugarcane is more vulnerable because of the intensity of its production, while rice and cassava plantations could also be affected.

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“Our sugar cane will probably be affected more than any other crops.”

The Minister says sustainable water management will be critical in helping farmers maintain production during changing climatic conditions.

He says farmers are being encouraged to use water sustainably, while irrigation could become costly in some areas.

Tunabuna says the impact on imported agricultural produce will depend on whether the countries supplying Fiji are also affected by El Niño.