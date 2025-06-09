Singh stresses education and skills training

[Source: Fiji Government]

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh has stressed the importance of quality education and skills training for young Fijians.

Speaking at Vunisea Secondary School, Singh highlighted major investments through school grants, scholarships, and support programs from early childhood to tertiary studies.

He is urging students to explore a wide range of career pathways, placing particular emphasis on technical and vocational education with opportunities in trades such as mechanics, carpentry and plumbing.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh [Source: Fiji Government]

Singh also outlined initiatives including the Apprenticeship Program and Workplace Attachment Scheme, designed to provide structured training and support for young people entering the workforce.

He is also warning students on the dangers of drug use, urging them to protect their future and report illegal activities to authorities.

Singh also visited Richmond Methodist High School, Eliki Primary School and Namalata Central Primary School in Kadavu.

