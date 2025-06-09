Drugs remain key focus at Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival

The impacts of drugs will remain the core theme of this year’s Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Event organizer and committee chair Satish Kumar says drug-related crimes continue to rise across Fiji and are increasingly affecting vulnerable communities.

He stresses that police alone cannot address the issue and that the responsibility must be shared by everyone.

“So we are with the police, and with this carnival we create awareness. We are requesting to have a partnership with the police and definitely, the police themselves can’t do everything. It is our duty, your duty, my duty, and everyone’s duty to partner with the police and fight against drugs and all other bad activities happening in our country.”

Kumar also confirmed that there will be no Ferris wheel this year due to a government directive banning its operation. However, the public can still enjoy bouncing castles, entertainment, and food stalls throughout the week.

Meanwhile, a total of 21 contestants will compete for this year’s titles and serve as advocates against drug issues. This includes five contestants in the Queen category, six in the King category, five teens, and five in the Princess category.

The carnival will conclude on July 26.

