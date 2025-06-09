Don’t undermine opinions of youth, says Assistant Roko Tui Tailevu

The Tailevu Provincial Council has acknowledged that more needs to be done to empower young people and ensure their voices are taken seriously in decision-making.

Senior Assistant Roko Tui Tailevu, Apenisa Seniloli, says youth in the province are often undermined when they share their opinions, with some even being labelled as “disrespectful” for speaking up.

Seniloli stresses that this mindset, especially among the older generation and those in leadership roles, must change.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the things I’ve noted since joining the Provincial Council is how youths are undermined when they raise their opinions. Their voices are not heard, and they are not empowered enough. That mindset needs to change because these youths are the hopes of tomorrow.”

He added that the success of the Tailevu Youth Day, where youths raised more than $32,000 for future projects, is proof that when empowered, youths can play a critical role in shaping the province’s future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.