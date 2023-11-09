Digicel Fiji spreads Diwali cheer with Fiji School of the Blind

[Photo: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji believes in the transformative power of connectivity and the importance of spreading warmth and positivity in the communities it serves.

This was highlighted by Digicel Pacific Regional Chief Executive Shally Jannif, as the mobile operator celebrated a pre-Diwali event with the students and teachers of the Fiji School of the Blind.

Jannif says Diwali, with the spirit of giving, sharing and celebrating, touches the hearts of the company’s staff and unites the team to bring a meaningful change to the lives of the students.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed says the company is committed to nurturing a more inclusive and compassionate society and the event at the Fiji School of the Blind signifies yet another stride on their journey towards that aspiration.

The celebration provided an opportunity for the students to savour the festive treats and also experience the joy and camaraderie that Diwali represents.