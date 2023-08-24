DATEC and National Blood Service to host blood drive

[File Photo]

DATEC Fiji and the National Blood Service are joining forces to organize a Blood Drive as part of their 38th year celebration.

This annual event underlines Datec’s enduring dedication to both innovation and community well-being. As they reach this significant milestone, their focus lies on fostering collaboration, enhancing lives, and embracing innovation.

DATEC Chief Executive Satyen Singh says the company’s 38-year journey has been defined by trust, innovation, and progress.

Article continues after advertisement

He states this event serves as a time to reflect on our journey and give back to the community that has been pivotal to our achievements.”

He further adds that the blood drives aim to make a positive difference and extend an invitation to all to partake in this meaningful initiative.”

Scheduled for August 25th at Garden City, the blood drive will commence at 9am.