Lautoka murder, four suspects in custody

Four people have been arrested in relation to an alleged murder case in Lautoka last Sunday.

Police Chief Intelligence and Investigation ACP Biu Matavou confirms to FBC News that the four were arrested in Lautoka last night and are currently in custody at the Lautoka Police station.

Police have classified the case as alleged murder as the deceased, 22-year-old Hasneel Sharma sustained injuries to his head which resulted in his death.

Sharma’s body was found at the old service station in Natokowaqa, Topline.

The Police investigation continues.