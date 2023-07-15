Police notes drop in crime rate

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The overall crime rate has decreased by 13 per cent in the first six months of this year.

According to Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew 7,605 cases have been recorded compared to 8,774 for the same period last year.

He says this has been possible through the support of the communities, crime prevention stakeholders and law enforcement partners.

Chew states that the Force understands that there are unreported cases, which is why they are prioritizing community policing operations to encourage people to come forward and report crimes.

The Acting COMPOL adds that offences against property which include aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, burglary, theft and robbery recorded decreases for the first six-month period.