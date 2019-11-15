Man charged with alleged robbery to front court

A 22-year-old man alleged to have robbed a woman who was walking in Domain on Saturday has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of robbery and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The suspect was arrested by a team of officers from Totogo over the weekend while the second suspect the driver of their vehicle was apprehended this morning in Wailekutu in Lami.

Article continues after advertisement

The third suspect who is known to Police is still on the run.























