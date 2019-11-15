Man charged with alleged robbery to front court

Home

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 28, 2020 11:10 am
A 22-year-old man alleged to have robbed a woman who was walking in Domain on Saturday has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of robbery and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The suspect was arrested by a team of officers from Totogo over the weekend while the second suspect the driver of their vehicle was apprehended this morning in Wailekutu in Lami.

