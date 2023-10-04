Closing submissions in high profile case today

Closing submissions are expected today in the trial against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho.

Last week, Bainimarama and Qiliho testified in court following a ruling by Magistrate Seini Puamau that there is a case to answer.

Following today’s submission, Magistrate Puamau is then expected to give a date for the ruling.

Article continues after advertisement

The allegations against them are for claims that they gave directives to halt an investigation into a University of the South Pacific matter.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu will be missing out following his untimely passing on Monday night.

It’ll be known today who takes over the case from him.