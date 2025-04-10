Consumers hold key to sustainable future

[File Photo]

Consumers have been urged to mindful of their purchasing decisions especially when it comes to shopping as this has long-term impacts on both the environment and personal well-being.

This key message was emphasized during a workshop on “Consumer Rights and A Just Transition to Sustainable Living,” organised Consumer Council of Fiji.

Manager Campaigns Information and Media Ziyad Parvez says consumers should prioritize products that are durable, recyclable, or have minimal packaging to help reduce waste.

We are reminded every day that our environment is changing. The choices we make as consumers and businesses, as traders, they directly affect our health and well-being. They also directly affect our environment. But more importantly, they affect the health of our communities and our planet.

Lautoka City Council Head of Services Shalend Singh highlighted actions being taken at the local government level to manage waste effectively and promote environmentally sound practices.

We as consumers, as citizens of this beloved country, have a very big role to play when it comes to waste management for a sustainable future.

The Consumer Council of Fiji is pushing for a transition towards sustainable living that is realistic, accessible, and affordable for all Fijians.

