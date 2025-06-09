Consumer Council warns of new scam

[file photo]

The Consumer Council is warning Fijians regarding a new scam that has emerged in which fraudsters are impersonating officers of the Fiji Police Force Cybercrime Unit to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

In one reported case, a woman received a phone call claiming her mobile number had mistakenly been placed on a list and was asked to provide personal details and click on a link sent by the caller.

Shortly after, she was told her bank account had been blocked, and under the pretense of “unblocking” it, the scammer tricked her into handing over her login credentials. He then accessed her account and drained all her funds.

The scammer also took control of her Facebook account and began messaging her friends, asking them to transfer money under the false pretense that she was in trouble.

The Consumer Council of Fiji is advising the public not to fall for such schemes, stressing that authorities, such as the Fiji Police Force and its Cybercrime Unit, will never ask for login credentials, banking details, or personal information over the phone, nor direct people to click on suspicious links.

Council Chief Seema Shandil has described this scam as alarming.

She says that people need to be extra vigilant, and be aware that using persons in authority is a common tactic used by scammers all across the world.

Shandil urges the public to realize that sophisticated scams have become a part of everyday life, and anyone can be a victim.

The Council is calling on consumers to remain vigilant and not be intimidated by scammers misusing the Fiji Police Force’s name to create a false sense of legitimacy.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted should immediately report the matter to the Police Force, and contact their financial institution if sensitive information has been disclosed.

