Construction activity slows in March quarter

Fiji’s construction sector saw a slowdown in the March quarter of 2025, with the total value of work put in place estimated at $130.2 million.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, this marks a 19.2 percent drop or $30.9 million compared to the previous December quarter.

However, when compared to the same period last year, the sector showed signs of recovery, recording a 6.7 percent increase in activity, equivalent to $8.2 million.

The data, drawn from all registered private building and civil works contractors, reflects short-term trends in construction performance for both the private sector and government projects.

