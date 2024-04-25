Community vigilance leads to arrest of drug peddler

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A community effort emanating from concerns about the impacts of drugs, resulted in the civilian arrest of a man in his 20s for alleged possession of illicit drugs.

The arrest was made by members of the Colens Village Police group.

The group is made up of youths and men from Sabeto village.

The group working in partnership with Police have been moving around their communities creating awareness while also monitoring any suspicious activities which are then reported for necessary action.

The Fiji Police Force has applauded the group’s commitment and vigilance, as the arrest was made after they noticed the suspect who is not from the area, acting in a suspicious manner.

The suspect was confronted and asked about the nature of his business in the area where they found bundles of dried leaves confirmed to be marijuana.

Sabeto Police was alerted and the suspect was re-arrested.

He has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and appeared at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The group was formed following the show of support on the war on drugs from the Tui Nadi Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci, Na Momo Levu na Tui Sabeto Ratu Viliame Mataitoga, and Tui Nawaka Ratu Joeli Naevo.