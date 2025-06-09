Community-led tourism takes off in Cakaudrove

The districts of Wailevu and Savusavu in Cakaudrove have launched their first-ever community-based tourism packages.

This has been designed to showcase the rich culture, natural beauty, and deep heritage of the Cakaudrove Province.

This follows the official signing of an agreement between Rosie Holidays Vualiku, Muanivatu Trails, and seven communities within the two districts.

Article continues after advertisement

Managing Director Epeli Asaro says that for almost a year, Muanivatu Trails has been on a journey to build community-driven tourism grounded in respect, authenticity, and sustainability.

He notes that the collaboration has launched seven guided day tours to villages including Vuadomo, Nadamole, Vunivesi, Nukubalavu, and Nukuramase.

“We are honored to have Rosie Holidays not just as a distribution partner, but as a mentor, a trainer, and an investor in the future of Vanua Levu tourism. The commitments outlined in our agreement, including training through the Rosie Academy, tour development support, and exclusive global representation, ensure that our people are not just included but empowered.”

Rosie Holiday General Manager Eroni Pumaau says that this is their first community-based partnership in Vanualevu, and they are excited for what lies ahead in serving and marketing the Northern Division as a tourist destination.

Meanwhile, as part of the agreement, youths of the two districts will be undergoing a two-day training through the Rosie Academy, tour development support, and exclusive global representation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.