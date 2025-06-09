Communities get direct access to cyber support

[File Photo]

Fijians now have stronger shields against scams, identity theft and cybercrime after a landmark agreement was signed with IDCARE.

This is a specialist victim-support service.

The Memorandum of Understanding unites the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Consumer Council of Fiji and IDCARE to launch a coordinated national response.

It will give communities urban and rural direct access to expert help, awareness programs and training to build cyber resilience.

IDCARE Chief Executive Dr David Lacey said the agreement moves beyond awareness by equipping Fijians with the tools to recover from scams and secure their digital lives.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta said partnership strengthens national protection and ensures all Fijians know where to turn when cyber threats strike.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil said support was now only a call or click away for victims of scams, identity misuse or small businesses seeking guidance.

The agreement follows a trial earlier this year under Australia’s Cyber and Critical Tech Co-operation Program, which has already assisted individuals and microbusinesses hit by online scams.

