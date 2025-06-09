Committee raises concerns over removal orders

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The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence has raised concerns over the enforcement of immigration removal orders.

Presenting the committee’s consolidated review report in Parliament, Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua says removal orders are being issued but are not consistently executed.

“Removal orders are being issued but are not consistently executed.”

She says investigations also remain largely complaint-driven, while fraudulent documentation, permit breaches, worker exploitation and trafficking continue to pose significant risks.

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The committee is recommending stronger enforcement of removal orders, greater investment in intelligence systems and a shift from complaint-driven enforcement to proactive and intelligence-led detection.

Qereqeretabua says these measures should be supported by appropriate technology and training.

The committee also recommends stronger accountability for employers who exploit foreign workers.

It has further called for an expedited review of regulations relating to immigration, passports and citizenship amendment legislation of 2026.

The committee says effective immigration enforcement is critical to Fiji’s national security, economic development, labour mobility and the integrity of its border management system.

Parliament unanimously agreed to note the contents of the report.