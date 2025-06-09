Coastal communities set to cash in on luxury pearls

source: Fiji Government/ Facebook

Fiji currently imports $8 million worth of luxury pearls.

The growing mabe pearl aquaculture industry is set to change this by creating new economic opportunities for coastal communities.

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu said the industry offers sustainable income and empowerment, particularly for women and youth.

She highlighted that ten community-based farms are already producing high-quality pearls, transforming ocean resources into luxury jewelry sold in premium markets across Fiji.

A farm can consist of 200 to 300 pearl oyster shells, generating an estimated $8,000 to $10,000 per cycle.

Bainivalu added that the program not only improves economic opportunities but also helps communities access premium markets and maximize profits.

Beyond financial gains, the Minister said the initiative nurtures traditional skills, promotes environmental stewardship and strengthens community resilience.

Collaborations with local retailers like Jacks of Fiji have helped establish mabe pearls as a recognized luxury brand in the Fijian market.

