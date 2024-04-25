Climate crisis looms over Waidracia village

Waidracia Village

Food security, the safety of children and villagers, and their homes are always at risk when climate change affects the village of Waidracia, in the interior of Naitasiri.

Village Assistant Turaga ni Koro Sakaraia Nadakuca says during heavy downpour, water from the nearby river goes through the village, risking their lives.

Nadakuca says this has also affected their economic-generating activities, as the villagers always sell their produce on the roadside.

Article continues after advertisement

“We usually face flooding, and sometimes water reaches the powerlines; that’s how high the flood waters are when it’s flooding. This greatly affects our homes and leaves our people at risk.”



Village Assistant Turaga ni Koro Sakaraia Nadakuca

Waidracia woman Lanieta Rokosalele says the flooding caused by climate change affects their day-to-day activity in the village, especially preparing their produce to be sold to companies that are roadside buyers.

“We always prepare our dalo leaf bunches weekly, we generate income from them for our day-to-day lives, and this is always affected when there is flooding.”

Savaira Likurova says movement is always restricted as their village is surrounded by a nearby river.

“When it’s flooded, we can’t move to other places, and this halts almost all our daily activities.”

Waidracia village have been reeling with the impacts of climate change as they await for assistance from relevant authorities.