Project addresses climate relocation

A new project is helping communities that are listed for climate relocation but have no land to move to.

Run in partnership with the iTaukei Affairs Board and Bread for the World, the project focuses on restoring agency, people’s ability to make their own choices.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga, states that while some villages still have Mataqali land and can relocate within it, others do not.

“There are practices that vary across provinces, and we want to see how we bring that into the space and formalize some of it so that there are options for communities who are facing uncertainty because there is no more land for alternative sites.”

She says these communities remain at risk because they don’t have a safe place to go.

Catanasiga says this project supports these groups by involving them in planning and helping find solutions that respect their rights and land customs.

