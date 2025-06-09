Clean water reaches 21,000 Fijians

[Source: File Photo]

The government will be expanding its water project for rural and maritime communities in the new fiscal year.

It says last year over 21,000 Fijians got access to clean water through various projects.

In the new fiscal year, it has allocated over $844,000 for village water projects, while $5.65 million has been set aside for projects in villages on bigger islands.

This is a total of $6.4 million towards groundwater development.

