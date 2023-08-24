Child neglect cases soar

When parents and guardians fail to fulfill their responsibilities, the consequences can be serious.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister for Women and Children, Sashi Kiran.

According to the Child Welfare Act National Database, a total of 1,968 cases of child neglect were reported last year.

Kiran says 68 percent were of child neglect, physical abuse, and sexual abuse, and 79 percent of the perpetrators were known to the victim.

She adds that of the 79 percent perpetrators, 60 percent were immediate family members.

“So this 1,968 cases that I talk about that’s on the database, a lot of them are referrals from social welfare, health, and schools. These are not necessarily the cases on the streets because no one reports the street kids as a matter of child neglect, so this is heavily underreported.

Kiran says the result of child neglect can often lead to children being on the streets and even child trafficking.

She adds that since 2002, Fiji has been commemorating the World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (PCAN) on the 19th of November, together with the International Day for the Rights of the Child.

The Assistant Minister says these international events celebrate and acknowledge children’s rights and advocate for urgent prevention programs against child abuse and neglect.