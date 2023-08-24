Chaudhary questions Cabinet’s decision on Fukushima waste disposal

[File Photo]

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhary has raised questions regarding Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s stance on the disposal of Fukushima nuclear wastewater.

Chaudhary criticized Rabuka’s willingness to allow Japan to dump waste in the Pacific Ocean, suggesting that this approach does not prioritize the interests of the Pacific people.

Chaudhary pointed out that the matter of waste disposal doesn’t seem to have been deliberated at the Cabinet level, implying a lack of collective decision-making.

He also suggested that Rabuka might be disregarding a parliamentary resolution that opposes the dumping of nuclear waste.

Expressing doubts about the credibility of the report from the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which endorsed the proposed disposal procedures, Chaudhary highlighted that the report relies on information provided by TEPCO, a private

Japanese corporation that owns the Fukushima plant.

Chaudhary emphasized the right of Fijians and Pacific communities to express concerns about potential contamination.

He stressed the interconnectedness of the Pacific waters, noting that despite the geographical distance, nuclear pollutants released off Japan’s coast could reach Fiji’s shores.

Suggesting an alternative course of action, Chaudhary recommended that if the Japanese government has faith in the IAEA report, their regulatory oversight, and TEPCO’s capabilities, then they should consider disposing of the water within Japanese waters.

However, Chaudhary acknowledged the lack of confidence shared by many, including Pacific leaders and Non-Governmental Organizations, in TEPCO’s ability and Japan’s nuclear regulatory capacity.

In light of these concerns, he argued that the Pacific region should be spared from potential nuclear contamination.

Meanwhile, questions relating to the issues raised by Chaudhary have also been sent to the Prime Minister.