Calls for Government action on orphanage youths

The government needs to take stronger action to support children who leave orphanages at 18 and often end up back on the streets.

Methodist Church Divisional Superintendent Reverend Lal Mohammed says while churches are trying to help, the responsibility cannot rest on faith groups alone.

Reverend Mohammed highlighted the struggles these young adults face, noting that some are placed with families where their acceptance is uncertain, while others are left without proper housing, income, or emotional support.

“I call upon the government to look upon that area too. These are our children. Though it is a church home, the Dilkusha and Veilomani, but I think the responsibility goes to the nation, not only to the church.”

Reverend Mohammed stresses that this should be a national responsibility and called for policies that ensure young adults leaving care are given the necessary support to transition into independent life.

