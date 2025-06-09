Budget system overhaul underway

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

After years of relying heavily on Excel spreadsheets and manual data entry, the government is making a significant leap towards modernizing its public finance management.

Over $4.4 million has been committed toward the implementation of a new electronic budget system designed to replace the outdated manual budgeting process.

Last year, the project spent $2.7 million, and this year, an additional $1.7 million is planned to complete the implementation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad stresses the need for this transformation as the process has been a tedious exercise.

“For example this budget book, you actually have to go through it manually, carefully look at dollars and cents and ensure that there is no error.”

Professor Prasad says the system will lay the groundwork for a more resilient and transparent public sector, improving fiscal governance.

