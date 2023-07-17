Budget promotes agriculture as a business: FCLC

The 2023 budget is a fair and honest reflection of the challenges that Fiji faces now and into the coming years, says Fiji Crop and Livestock Council Chair Josua Nalewakalou.

He says this also underscores the importance of their role mandated by the Government to commercialize this vital sector of the economy.

Nalewakalou, who is also President of the FCLC Ginger Association, says since its inception in 2013, the Council continues to grow and has now registered 20 associations from the original seven when it was first launched and oversees more than 60,000 farmers in the non-sugar sector.

He says their purpose is to raise the profile for farmers involved with crops and livestock production in the country.

The Chair adds they have also has introduced extensive training programmes that focus on the commercialism process including value chain, contract farming, costing, overseas and local marketing.