BEGREEN program success needs strong oversight

[Source: File]

The success of the Blue Economy and Green Community Development Programme will depend on strong monitoring, evaluation and coordination between the different agencies involved.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says effective implementation will be critical to ensuring the programme delivers meaningful and lasting benefits to rural communities.

Seruiratu says while BEGREEN supports sustainable development, integrated management and inclusive participation, these principles must be backed by proper oversight.

He adds stronger coordination between agencies is needed to improve efficiency and ensure the programme achieves its intended outcomes.

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Seruiratu also says involving women and young people can help create more employment opportunities in rural areas and reduce rural-to-urban migration.

He is urging Government to strengthen environmental protection through agroforestry, reforestation and better monitoring of logging practices.