Bainimarama denies claiming State medical benefits

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [file photo]

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today told the Suva High Court he has not claimed any medical bills from the State.

He said he was covered under the Republic of Fiji Military Forces medical scheme and uses that for his health expenses.

However, the State lawyer told the court that government records show Bainimarama recently submitted medical claims that were paid.

Article continues after advertisement

She states they have evidence to support this but did not bring it to court, describing it as a recent development.

Bainimarama responded by saying the claim was “very interesting” and asked that the evidence be given to his lawyers.

The court also heard that, as a former Prime Minister, Bainimarama is entitled to State-funded overseas medical treatment, subject to the current Prime Minister’s approval.

He confirmed the government has provided him with a vehicle for official duties but said his repeated requests for a driver have gone unanswered.

He is also entitled to a $30,000 annual household allowance paid in monthly instalments, but told the court he has not received this month’s payment.

His main home telephone bill is covered by the State.

These details were revealed during Bainimarama’s testimony in his legal challenge against the State over unpaid pension and gratuity entitlements.

He is claiming $337,211.12 in outstanding gratuity and is asking the court to declare that he is entitled to a fortnightly pension of $7,112.37.

He is also seeking pre-judgment interest at 13.5 percent, post-judgment interest, and full legal costs.

His lawyer Devanesh Sharma questioned him on how Members of Parliament’s salaries were determined.

Bainimarama said the salaries were handled through the Finance Minister and the Secretary to Parliament.

He confirmed that his salary was reduced by 20 percent on March 27, 2020. A copy of the gazette confirming this was submitted in court. He explained that the pay cut was introduced as a COVID-19 measure to help the Fijian people. He said he believed the reduction was temporary and that salaries were to be reinstated after December 31, 2020.

Bainimarama told the court that from January 1, 2021, to December 24, 2022, he continued receiving a reduced salary of around $263,000. As the then Leader of Government, he said he did not push for his salary to be reverted, although the pay cut was only valid until December 31, 2020.He also stated that no motion was brought to Parliament to extend or reinstate the salary reduction.

The State lawyer informed the court that pensions for former Prime Ministers are paid from the budget of the Office of the Prime Minister and are calculated using a formula from the Emoluments Commission.

She said the State will call the Director of Corporate Services from the PM’s Office or the officer managing pensions, along with a finance officer from the Ministry of Finance.

High Court judge Justice Daniel Goundar was told these witnesses would only require about two hours in court.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on August 16.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.