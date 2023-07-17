Audit to determine safety at PRB flats

The Public Rental Board is trying to identify properties that are not safe for occupancy.

Minister for Housing, Maciu Nalumisa says he has advised PRB on this.

Nalumisa adds this is an urgent move as some properties are old and the structures are no longer safe.

“The one that we have right now is Mead Road Estate, and we are also trying to identify other places. PRB and those flats have been there for more than 50 years, and they have surpassed their economic lives.”

Nalumisa says they are looking at options to move tenants to other properties or send them back to their villages.