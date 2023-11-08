Tourism reaches peak, needs more investment: Economist

Fiji’s booming tourism industry is on the brink of reaching its capacity as the nation is set to welcome approximately one million visitors next year.

However, ANZ International Economist Kishti Sen says this influx of tourists may not be sufficient to sustain continuous economic growth.

Sen, emphasized that Fiji’s peak tourist season has almost reached its limits.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think for the next year and the year after peak season bookings are probably pretty much, hotels are pretty much booked out. So you can’t really add too many more visitors in those seasons. Outside of the peak seasons you’re looking at your low season in January, February. Yes, you could do more but you’ll have to offer a different type of tourism product.”



ANZ International Economist Kishti Sen [left] and ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek

Sen underscored the urgency of investing in increasing the nation’s tourism capacity.

“Fiji is short by 5000 hotel rooms. And the good news is they’ve got an investment pipeline for 4500 rooms. But these projects have not really gotten off the ground yet. We need to get these projects happening, the sooner the better because it’ll take about three to four years for these projects to complete.”



ANZ International Economist Kishti Sen [left] and ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek

Sen says their forecast is that GDP growth will average around three percent over the next three years until non-tourism industry sectors gain sufficient momentum to become drivers of growth.