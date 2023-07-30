Alternative submarine cable explored: Kamikamica

Talks are underway for the development of a second submarine cable as an alternative connectivity option for Fiji.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica.

Fiji is currently connected to the Southern Cross cable.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says the Coalition government says developing resilient infrastructure is critical to development advancement.

“And is therefore prioritizing discussions on the building of a second submarine cable planning station in Fiji that aims to provide diversity and an added layer of redundancy for ICT businesses to be disaster risk resilient.”

Outsource Fiji has been calling for an alternative cable in order to boost sustainable digital service growth.

CEO Sagufta Janif says this is a billion-dollar industry that has potential to be a major player in Fiji’s economy.

“We need to have a second cable landing station, right now we’re just connected to the Southern Cross cable and if something happens like what happened in Tonga, the entire industry will be disrupted.”

Kamikamica says the government wants to minimize disaster-inflicted damage to infrastructure.

“In addition, we are also in active discussions with satellite broadband providers to further future-proof Fiji from disaster-related shocks.”

Fiji’s Cybercrime Act 2021 has been aligned to the Budapest Convention, which is the only internationally binding treaty of its kind, making it a strong legislative foundation for developing the sector.