Alternate cane style spotted

A recent field visit to Rakiraki by Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry, Dr. Vinesh Kumar, revealed an unconventional cane harvesting method being used by a group of Bangladeshi workers.

Unlike the traditional method where cane is laid out in rows for truck access, the cane was stockpiled in neat, evenly spaced heaps across the field awaiting manual loading.

The workers, typically employed in the construction sector during the week, harvest cane on weekends.

They were working for commercial farmer and former Cabinet Minister, George Shiu Raj.

Dr. Kumar says the technique, common in parts of South Asia, appeared both organised and practical.

He adds with labour shortages continuing to affect the sugar industry, such cross-cultural practices are becoming part of the sector’s evolving landscape.

