A boy who watched Fiji’s freedom, a man who still celebrates it

Paras Ram was just 10 years old when he witnessed Fiji’s first Independence Day on October 10, 1970.

Fifty-five years later, the 65-year-old still attends the celebrations every year, proudly reflecting on the day that changed Fiji forever.

Ram remembers it clearly saying it was a bright, sunny day filled with excitement as people from all walks of life gathered to celebrate the birth of a new nation.

He recalls going with his parents, grandparents, and four younger siblings and being thrilled to see the royal prince at the time, now King Charles III.

Although he didn’t fully understand the significance then, Ram says it was a day filled with happiness and unity.

He’s celebrated every Fiji Day since, missing only when his asthma kept him home.

For Ram, Fiji Day is about people coming together and honouring those who built the foundation of the nation.

He says even though he lost his home during the 1987 coup, the national day remains a symbol of hope, resilience, and unity.

His message to all Fijians cherish our diversity, work together through challenges, and keep the spirit of unity alive.

