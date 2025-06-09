Labor and cane deficits threaten mill performance

supplied

Lautoka Mill’s crushing season is under strain due to low cane deliveries and labor shortages.

This discussion was part of a strategic meeting led by the Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Dr Vinesh Kumar where he brought together industry leaders to address these pressing challenges.

Only 61 percent of manual labor gangs are working in the Lautoka area, the lowest among Fiji’s mills.

Dr Kumar has instructed SCGC and FSC to work together to boost labor and normalize cane supply.

The Ministry is also pushing faster cane quality testing and seeking solutions for burnt cane problems.

Weekly meetings will track progress and ensure farmers get support during this critical period.

