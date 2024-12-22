$3K cash found in police sweep

[File Photo]

More than $3,000 in cash, believed to be proceeds of crime was seized along with dried leaves suspected to be marijuana during a series of drug-related arrests.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu revealed that a 58-year-old man was caught in Lautoka carrying a shopping bag containing cash and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In total, 76 individuals were arrested for drug offenses as police ramped up operations for the festive season.

Among those apprehended was a 64-year-old man found with seven sachets of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana at the Ba fish market and a 63-year-old carpenter in Bua caught with five green plants, believed to be marijuana, ranging from 70cm to 90cm in height.

A 53-year-old farmer in Labasa was also arrested with a sachet of dried leaves, while a 52-year-old bowser attendant in Wainibokasi was found in possession of three sachets of suspected marijuana.

In Lautoka, a 51-year-old electrician was detained with one large and eight small clear plastic bags containing a white substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

Additional arrests included a 29-year-old man in Makoi with two sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and a 19-year-old farmer in Savusavu found with five clear plastic bags of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

Driu credited chiefs and village headmen for sharing information that led to the arrests and stated that police was committed to curbing drug offences during this festive period.