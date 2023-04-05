$360,000 for National Economic Summit

The government has allocated $360,000 for the two-day National Economic Summit.
Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says to date, around $254,000 has been committed.
Prasad believes that such genuine dialogue and collaboration are a timely intervention.
He says around 500 delegates and participants are expected to attend the 2023 National Economic Summit.
“The aim of the summit is to bring our people together and create a collective national vision with adequate sector policies and an implementation framework for the government’s plan to chart a path towards economic success.”
Prasad says the outcomes of the national economic summit will chart a path towards economic recovery and prosperity.