$360,000 for National Economic Summit

The government has allocated $360,000 for the two-day National Economic Summit.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says to date, around $254,000 has been committed.

Prasad believes that such genuine dialogue and collaboration are a timely intervention.

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He says around 500 delegates and participants are expected to attend the 2023 National Economic Summit.

“The aim of the summit is to bring our people together and create a collective national vision with adequate sector policies and an implementation framework for the government’s plan to chart a path towards economic success.”

Prasad says the outcomes of the national economic summit will chart a path towards economic recovery and prosperity.