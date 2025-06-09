22-year-old charged for alleged scam

[Source: File Photo]

A 22-year-old unloading boy for a transport company of Waiqele, Labasa, has been arrested and charged for a count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is believed that in February last year, the accused obtained $320 from the victim through the mobile money transfer platform.

Investigations revealed that the victim received a message through a social media platform pretending to be her sister asking to lend him money, which will be paid back later.

The victim sent the money to the accused, which she thought was her sister, but later realized that she had been scammed.

The matter was reported by the victim at Seaqaqa Police Station.

The accused was produced at Labasa Magistrate Court today.

