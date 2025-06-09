176 villages covered in new funding

A total of 176 villages across the country are expected to benefit from the Village Improvement Scheme in the 2025–2026 financial year.

The matter was raised in Parliament last week by Opposition members, who questioned the impact of the current $2 million allocation, citing the need for greater coverage given the number of villages nationwide.

In response, Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu stressed that all those in need of the scheme will be considered.

Article continues after advertisement

“And the next will be tendered out. We’ll ask for them if they still want to request. So we have got enough out there. Some of them still haven’t fulfilled all the requirements.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad also stated that grant allocations have been increased to support community development.

“Because the settlement setting is very different. You know, village setting is very different. So that’s why the grant under Ministry of Multiethnic Affairs will cater for any settlement common public good like community halls that they want to build is provided there.”

The Village Improvement Scheme, introduced in 2001, was revived in June 2023 with updated guidelines and renewed Cabinet support.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.