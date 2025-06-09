$165m Police funding gap

[Photo: File]

A $165 million funding shortfall severely constrained the Fiji Police Force’s ability to strengthen its operational capabilities in the 2021-2022 financial year.

The force had requested $349.3 million but received only $184.3 million.

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chair, Lenora Qereqeretabua, says the funding gap affected fleet replacement, maritime surveillance, ICT, forensic and cybercrime capabilities.

Qereqeretabua says staff shortages further strained the force, with 219 vacancies across frontline, traffic, criminal investigation, water police, canine and specialist units.

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She says the shortages contributed to officer fatigue, delayed investigations and slower response times.

She also noted that 266 officers left the force during the reporting period.

“The committee therefore recommends priority investment in the digital forensics unit, including specialized equipment, software, personnel, and training to address cyber crime, online fraud, cyber harassment, artificial intelligence-enabled offenses, and digital evidence.”

Qereqeretabua is also calling for priority investment in digital forensics to tackle cybercrime, online fraud, cyber harassment, AI-enabled offences and digital evidence.

Police Minister Ioane Naivalarua supports the recommendations, including the establishment of a formal whistleblower policy with confidentiality, protection from retaliation, clear reporting channels and independent oversight.

Naivalarua says the Police budget has now increased to $231.5 million.

He says $6.7 million has been allocated for capital projects, including infrastructure and new forensic equipment to strengthen police operations.