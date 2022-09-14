Young Indian artists tour Fiji

A former Fijian national is bringing a group of six artists from India to the country for a tour this month.

Team leader, Rishikesh Karan says this Grand Pacific Tour is facilitated through the Tarana International Network.

These artists are Saksham Tiwary, Aryan Sharma, Gurkirat Singh, Aayush KC, Manav Heera and Prince Thapa.

Karan says they are hopeful this will provide a boost to young local artists and be an opportunity to exchange ideas and cultural beliefs.

“These children are 14 to 17-year-olds, they’re youths and they are like youth ambassadors. They’re here to display their music and culture so that children in Fiji get motivated and encouraged toward music and culture. “

Karan adds that Tarana International Network plans to expand its program in other countries, including Australia and the United Kingdom.

The first show will be held on Friday at Tilak High School in Lautoka while the second is scheduled for Sunday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Karan says the closing show will be held at the Vashist Muni Institute Hall in Navua on September 19th before the team returns to India on the 21st.