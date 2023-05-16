The Big Bull sequel to be based on another financial crime

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, which released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021, was loosely based on the real stock market broker Harshad Mehta.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film also starred Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz and Sohum Shah. Last year, Anand Pandit, who produced the film with Ajay Devgn, announced a sequel to the film.

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Anand Pandit shared the reason for coming up with the sequel of the film, saying, “We got an excellent response for The Big Bull on OTT. Because of this, we felt this could be a sequel and a regular sequel because a lot of financial crimes keep happening around us. I feel films should be made to expose these crimes and its masters. So, we felt let’s encash The Big Bull’s brand equity.”

Article continues after advertisement

Pandit has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Chehre and Fakt Mahilao Maate. The Big Bull was the first time he was working with his son Abhishek Bachchan, who played the main lead. “He is a very simple and down-to-earth human being,” said Pandit. “He is also a very sensitive and cultured person. We all know that he is one of the finest actors in the industry. We all felt so good working with him. It was one of the most pleasant experiences.”

When asked whether Abhishek will be a part of The Big Bull sequel too, Pandit said, “We haven’t decided yet (on the cast) but definitely we will do it (the sequel) with him.”