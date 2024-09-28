SIIMA 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram Win Big

[Source: ndtv]

The prestigious South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, which celebrates the best in South Indian cinema, were held in Dubai over the weekend.

The event brought together the who’s and who of the industry for a two-day celebration.

On the first day, awards were presented for Telugu and Kannada films, while Tamil and Malayalam cinema took the spotlight on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

Director Nelson Dilipkumar’s action-comedy Jailer, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, won the award for Best Film. In individual categories, Chiyaan Vikram and Nayanthara were recognised as Best Actor and Best Actress for their roles in Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Annapoorani, respectively.

Additionally, Sivakarthikeyan from Maaveeran and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Ponniyin Selvan 2 received the Critics’ Choice awards for Best Actor and Best Actress.

SIIMA 2024 Tamil: Full list of winners

Best Movie: Jailer (Sun Pictures, Nelson Dilipkumar)

Best Director: Nelson Dilipkumar (Jailer)

Best Actress: Nayanthara (Annapoorani)

Best Actor: Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Debut Director: Vignesh Raja (Por Thozhil)

Best Debutant Actress: Preethi Anju Asrani (Ayothi)

Best Debutant Actor: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)

Best Director (Critics): Arun Kumar Sonaimuthu (Chithha)

Best Actress (Critics): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Actor (Critics): Sivakarthikeyan (Maaveeran)

Best Actress in Supporting Role: Saritha (Maaveeran)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Vasant Ravi (Jailer)

Best Actor in Negative Role: Arjun (Leo)

Best Cinematographer: Theni Eashwar (Maamannan)

Best Lyricist: Vignesh Shivan (Rathamaarey from Jailer)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sean Roldan (Naan Gaali from Good Night)

Best Actor in Comedy Role: Yogi Babu (Jailer)

Rising Star: Sundeep Kishan

Extraordinary Performer of the Year: SJ Suryah

Most Promising Actor: Kavin, Dada

Emerging Producer of the Year: Thittakudi Kannan Ravi, Raavana Kottam

SIIMA 2024 Malayalam: Full list of winners

Best Movie: Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Best Director: Jude Anthany Joseph (2018)

Best Actress: Anaswara Rajan (Neru)

Best Actor: Tovino Thomas (2018)

Best Debut Director: Rohit M. G. Krishnan (Iratta)

Best Debutant Actress: Anjana Jayaprakash (Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum)

Best Debutant Actor: Siju Sunny (Romancham)

Best Actor (Critics): Joju George (Iratta)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Vishnu Agasthya (RDX)

Best Cinematographer: Akhil George

Best Music Director: Vishnu Vijay (Sulaikha Manzil)

Best Lyricist: Manu Manjith, Neela Nilave (RDX)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Anne Amie

Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar (Venmegham from 2018)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Arjun Ashokan (Romancham)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Manju Pillai (Falimy)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Hakkim Shah (Pranaya Vilasam)

Best Debutant Producer: Johnpaul George