Salman Khan thanks fans for showing love and support to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After four years, Salman Khan returned to the big screen on Eid with the ensemble movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

While the film received mixed reviews from both netizens and critics alike, the actor’s fans are enjoying the movie. For the same, Salman took to social media to thank them.

Sharing a photo on Twitter on Sunday, Salman Khan wrote, “Thank u for all your love n support. Thank u, really appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had his Eid 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Friday, April 21. The film has collected Rs. 41.56 crore in first two days. The Sunday collections are yet to be out.

A Salman Khan Film production, the film is directed by Farhad Samji. It stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Apart from this, Salman has Tiger 3 releasing during Diwali 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He next returns to YRF with Pathaan Vs Tiger with Shah Rukh Khan.