Naitasiri youth take message down river

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

From the calm waters of Naluwai Naitasiri to the stronger currents where the Wainimala meets the Rewa River, the journey has been more than just a test of endurance.

For the young people taking part in the Naitasiri Methodist Division’s Bilibili-A-Thon, every stretch of the river carries a message.

The initiative began on Tuesday, with participants travelling from Naluwai to Navolau, through Viria and Natoaika, before reaching Kasavu yesterday.

For Epeli Rabukatoka of Serea, Naitasiri, the experience has been both challenging and rewarding.

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“Our journey began on Tuesday to raise awareness about drugs and HIV. When we left Naluwai, the river was calm, but as we travelled towards Viria and Natoaika, the river

widened and the currents became much stronger.”

Their bamboo raft, named Sinukula, carried them through the different river conditions, with the experience leaving a lasting impression on the young participants.

Epeli says the journey reflects the challenges Fiji is facing with drugs and HIV, and the importance of young people standing together to confront these issues.

For Natoaika’s Joana Dikoca, a student at the Fiji National University, the Bilibili-A-Thon is an opportunity to take an important message beyond the usual awareness

programmes.

She says the rising concerns surrounding drugs and HIV among young people prompted the division to organise the initiative.

Joana says the experience has also taught participants the importance of teamwork, beginning with the challenge of building and preparing their own bamboo rafts.