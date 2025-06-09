SEEP calls for consultation on mining project

SEEP Executive Director Chantelle Khan [Photo: FILE]

The Social Empowerment and Education Programme is calling for meaningful consultation with communities affected by the proposed iron-sand mining project in Nasigatoka.

SEEP has expressed its support for the Vanua o Jubaniwai, which recently lodged formal objections to the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment report.

Executive Director Chantelle Khan says communities must be allowed to raise concerns and participate in decisions affecting their land, natural resources, livelihoods and cultural heritage.

Khan says the submission of objection letters to six government and national offices demonstrates the community’s efforts to have its concerns heard by the relevant authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

She has also acknowledged the support of traditional leaders from the Tikina o Nasigatoka and the people of Nadroga and Navosa.

Khan stresses that community knowledge and concerns must be properly considered before decisions are made on developments affecting natural resources.

SEEP is urging the relevant authorities to carefully review the objections and ensure open and meaningful dialogue with affected landowners.

The organisation maintains that protecting natural resources, cultural heritage and the interests of future generations must remain central to development decisions.