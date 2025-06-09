Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign says she does this for the cameras

Kourtney Kardashian. [Photo Credit: ENews]

Kourtney Kardashian was playfully put on blast by her son Reign Disick during the Oct. 29 episode of The Kardashians, with the 11-year-old claiming she was just putting on a show for cameras.

This is a case for Reign Disick.

On the Oct. 29 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s 11-year-old felt there was something amiss when his mom went outside to take in the Palm Springs sunset with her sleeping son Rocky, 23 months, before the family left for her husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert. And he didn’t hesitate to investigate.

“Mom, what are you doing?” Reign—the youngest of Kourtney’s three kids with ex Scott Disick—asked his mom while following her into the backyard, to which the 47-year-old replied that she was “looking at the beautiful view.”

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But the preteen wasn’t letting his mom off the hook so easily.

“Bro, you never do this. You’re only doing this [for the cameras],” Reign told Kourtney, gesturing to the camera crew, saying that his mom was trying to “be aesthetic.”

Yet, according to the reality star, it was just a coincidence that producers were filming her when she was taking Rocky—whom she shares with Travis—to get some fresh air and take in the view.

“I was out here,” Kourtney replied, “and they found me.”

Acknowledging he may have been wrong to assume, Reign broke the fourth wall, looking right at the camera, jokingly admitting, “Oh, damn.”

And though Kourtney—also mom to Mason, 16, and Penelope, 14, with Scott—was more than willing to have cameras capture the serene moment, she’s been candid about how spending the last 20 years on TV has shaped her perspective on what to show on camera.

“It was like filming every day all day no matter what,” she shared on a 2024 appearance on The Bossticks podcast, “Then I started having my boundaries—which everyone I’m sure knows about—where it was like I carpool in the morning, we’re done by this time because I’m going to be with my kids and we’re going to have family dinner.”

“And now the phase is I say like, ‘Hey, I’m filming this podcast today. Do you guys want to come film?’” she added. “So, then I’m truly saying, ‘Hey, come film this,’ so I don’t feel resentful.”