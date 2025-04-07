More charges against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Federal prosecutors added two additional criminal charges against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, one month before he is set to go to trial in New York on sex trafficking charges.

Prosecutors charged Combs with one additional count of sex trafficking and one additional count of transportation to engage in prostitution relating to “Victim-2,” according to a superseding indictment filed Friday. Authorities allege that conduct occurred between 2021 and 2024.

Combs was previously charged with racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution related to three victims and one count of sex trafficking related only to “Victim-1.”

He now faces five federal charges.

Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to start on May 5. Combs has pleaded not guilty.

When reached for comment, lawyers for Combs said, “These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.”

Prosecutors allege Combs and his associates used his position of power to coerce women, often “under the pretense of a romantic relationship,” into engaging in sex acts, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said during these encounters, known as “Freak Offs,” women were drugged and forced to have sex with male prostitutes.

The “Freaks Offs” often lasted days and were video recorded, the indictment alleges.

Combs’ lawyers have maintained no crimes were committed and the sexual encounters were “consensual” and part of a long-term relationship.

Combs is also accused of reacting violently when his authority was threatened. On one occasion, the indictment says, Combs allegedly “dangled a victim over an apartment balcony” and was involved in kidnapping and arson.

Prosecutors also revealed in a new court filing that four accusers are expected to testify at the trial.

“Victim-1,” who was Combs long-term girlfriend, is planning to testify under her real name. Prosecutors have asked that three other alleged victims be allowed to testify under pseudonyms.

“This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds. Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others,” they wrote in a court filing Friday.

In addition, prosecutors said, “publicizing the names of these three victims will cause them significant embarrassment, anxiety, and social stigma.” The accusers have said they are concerned that their testimony would impact their personal relationships and future employment, the government said.

According to prosecutors, the accusers’ identities are known to Combs and his lawyers.

Judges have allowed accusers to testify using nicknames or pseudonyms in other high-profile cases, including the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and accomplice.

