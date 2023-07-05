Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky deny they are divorcing

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards in 2020. [Source: CNN Entertainment]

A pair of “Real Housewives” stars are pushing back on speculation they are divorcing.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who have been married for 27 years, released a statement after People reported on Monday they are separated but still living under the same roof.

Umansky also shared their statement on social media, which went on to read, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Article continues after advertisement

The couple’s marriage has been a part of their storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Umansky, a real estate broker, and two of their daughters also star in the Netflix series, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Richards is the sister of Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, both of whom have also been cast members on “The Real Housewives.”