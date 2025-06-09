RFMF submits position on Constitution Bill

[Photo: FILE]

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, presented their submission to the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (Bill No. 32 of 2026), reaffirming their commitment to political neutrality, democratic governance, and service to the people of Fiji.

While taking no position on the proposed referendum or any political party, the RFMF encouraged the retention of key constitutional provisions, including civilian oversight of the military and the restoration of the Ombudsman, while recommending stronger protections for voting rights, human rights, the judiciary, anti-corruption institutions, children, and persons with disabilities.

The RFMF also proposed replacing existing immunity provisions with a Truth, Accountability and Reconciliation Commission framework that promotes accountability and full disclosure.

Reaffirming that the military exists to serve the people and never to rule them, the RFMF pledged to remain neutral throughout any referendum and future elections, respect the will of the people, and continue supporting communities in times of need.

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The submission concluded with a call for reconciliation, equality before the law, and constitutional reforms that strengthen democracy and ensure that all citizens stand equal under one law.