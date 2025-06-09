Fans dive into San Diego Comic-Con despite drop in celebrity panels

[Source: Reuters]

This year’s Comic-Con may not be featuring as much star power as usual, but attendees dressed up for opening day on Thursday were just as pumped as ever to be there.

Richard Cao, 38, from San Diego, said he has been preparing for a long time, getting into shape so he can go as bare-chested Inosuke Hashibira, a character from the anime series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”.

This year’s festivities at the San Diego Convention Center will not have the usual Hall H major A-list celebrity panels, which typically discuss popular movie franchises from the likes of Marvel and DC Studios.

But highlights will include “Star Wars” creator George Lucas making his San Diego Comic-Con debut and Disney’s “Tron: Ares” and “Predator: Badlands” panels. There will also be a panel for the upcoming film “Project Hail Mary” starring Ryan Gosling, and the world premiere of the “King of the Hill” revival and a panel with show co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

